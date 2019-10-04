Queensferry Crossing named UK's best infrastructure project

Have your say

The £1.35 billion Queensferry Crossing won the prize for best infrastructure prize in the UK.

The two-year-old bridge over the Firth of Forth has won best infrastructure project in the UK at the 2019 RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards grand final.

At a total cost of £1.35 billion, the crossing opened to traffic in August 2017.

Judges hailed the crossing – the world’s longest three-towered, cable-stayed bridge at 2,633 metres – as a “worthy winner”.

They also congratulated the project team of Transport Scotland, Dissing+Weitling Architecture and Forth Crossing Bridge Constructors made up of Galliford Try, Hochtief, Dragados and American Bridge International.