Quiz: MI5 and MI6 are hiring - do you have what it takes to be a spy?

Have your say

Positions are up for grabs across the intelligence services, meaning a potential dream job for anyone who ever longed to be a spy.

MI5 is hiring in Manchester, and MI6 in London, with roles available across the business, according to the Manchester Evening News.

What are the jobs?

MI5 is looking for software engineers in both Manchester and London, with salaries ranging from £31,000 to £37,000, depending on location.

The job advert states, “Engineering is the heart of MI5, developing and maintaining tools and capabilities that support all aspects of our business.

“We solve problems that you don’t see elsewhere, in a unique context that comes with a satisfaction nobody else can offer you.”

There are also a host of internships with MI5 for those studying STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) degrees.

The roles are open to penultimate year students and pay £25,000 pro-rata over the course of an 11 week programme.

The internship will give the lucky participants a chance to see inside the machinery of MI5 and use problem-solving skills to see how the security service tackle terrorism and espionage.

Fancy supporting real-life James Bonds?

MI6 is also hoping to hire a brand new intelligence officer who could earn around £34,000 in their new role.

The job ad states, “As an intelligence officer your focus will be gathering, delivering and utilising intelligence. These are fascinating and unique roles.

"As your career develops, you will have ample opportunity to broaden your skills and to move into management and operational leadership positions."

MI6 is also looking for a new project manager, earning between £52,000 and £56,000 to help keep standards around performance, reliability and security high.

Do you have what it takes?

Do you have what it takes to be a spy? Take our quiz to find out.