Research hub aiming to boost industrial safety unveils new tech
A facility billed as the largest academic centre of its kind in the world has unveiled the latest results from its multi-million-pound research collaboration.
The Orca Hub is a consortium of five universities led by the Edinburgh Centre for Robotics, working with 35 industrial and innovation partners, and aims to move humans out of hazardous working environments by creating autonomous and semi-autonomous robotic services to inspect, maintain, and repair offshore energy assets, including renewables.
Unveiling recent results at its third presentation to industry, the hub showcased the application of 16 robotic services at Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult in Blyth, near Newcastle.
It included a demonstration of state-of-the-art autonomous drones to inspect and potentially help repair offshore wind turbines, possibly removing the need for humans to abseil down the side of the structures.
David Lane, from Heriot-Watt University and director of the Orca Hub, said: “Events of this type are designed to bridge the gap between industry and academia to accelerate the impact of university research. By using the excellent facilities at ORE Catapult, we have taken the results of our latest research out of a laboratory environment to allow industry to see its application in their world.
“The international offshore energy industry faces many challenges, including near-permanent low oil prices and expensive decommissioning commitments from historic infrastructure, particularly in the North Sea. The Orca Hub is providing game-changing, remote solutions that can be easily integrated into existing and future assets and sensors for both the renewables sector and traditional industries like oil and gas extraction.
"These demonstrations are an opportunity to further test and adapt Orca Hub technologies in line with industry objectives. Helping the UK to export agile products and services internationally will ensure our energy sector remains not just economically viable but globally competitive as technology becomes increasingly important in safeguarding humans from hazardous work environment.”
Chris Hill, operational performance director at ORE Catapult, said: “Robotics, autonomous systems and artificial intelligence technologies provide the UK with an unparalleled economic opportunity.
"Using these technologies to enhance our world-leading position in operating and maintaining offshore renewable energy plant is a key focus for ORE Catapult, and will enable our sector to continue to grow to become the backbone of the UK’s energy supply – reducing the cost of electricity for the UK consumer, improving health and safety offshore and contributing to the global fight against climate change."