Premium raw pet food company, Bella & Duke, has launched a search to fill the dream job role of full-time ‘Pet & People Park Ranger’ as they prepare to open the UK’s ‘most pet friendly’ office in Rosyth, Fife.

The role will require a lot of fun with the plethora of pets the 130 strong team will be bringing to the office – just over the Queensferry Crossing from Edinburgh – and will also involve learning and supporting with pet wellness and behaviour, creating a culture fit for all creatures and considering best practice and the operational needs of the business.

With over 60 pets between the team, applicants should be comfortable dealing with a variety of animals, from cats and dogs to ferrets and snakes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the new recruit, who will be paid around £25k per annum, this will offer the chance to work at a company dedicated to pet wellness and make a real difference.

The successful candidates role will involve ensuring a safe and cosy space for pets with kennels and catteries dotted around the office.

The job will also involve working closely with Bella & Duke’s in-house expert behaviourist, Caroline Spencer, to ensure pets are at their happiest when in the office – including tthe opportunity to learn from Caroline about dog body language and behaviour.

It will also involve organising agility courses and fun interactive areas for pets to blow off steam, learn new tricks and bond with their owners

This could be the perfect job for animal lovers.

being a driven and passionate person, who cares about creating the most pet friendly workplace in the UK

The company are looking for somebody to “be the life and soul of the party and thrive on creating a fun and happy environment for Bella & Duke’s people and their pets”, adding: “you’ll ensure that the needs of our office pets as well as ‘visiting pets’ are being met and you’ll keep the humans in line ensuring that they are listening to their pets and monitoring their behaviour.”

Mark Scott, CEO of Bella & Duke, said: “With more people now bringing their pets to the office, it’s not just employee welfare that has to be provided for. It’s important we consider the services, benefits and facilities offered to employees as well as their companions.

“We hear of companies talking about being pet friendly, but with pet welfare being at the core of what our company does, we wanted to take it one step further and dedicate a specific job role to ensure we go above and beyond for pets in the office.

“We’re excited to see the applications and look forward to offering this dream position to someone who’s as potty about pets as we are.”

The successful candidate will be totally at ease with all office services, from maintenance and health and safety to software, as well as driven and passionate about creating the most pet friendly workplace in the UK. Pet specific qualifications are not required.

Prospective office park managers have until December 20 to apply for the job here.