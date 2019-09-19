Scotland fostering global tie-ups in sights of latest Knowledge Transfer Network chief

Have your say

A former director of research and enterprise at Heriot-Watt University is taking the reins at innovation agency Innovate UK’s network partner.

Knowledge Transfer Network (KTN), which describes itself as a business innovations driver, has appointed global research leader Alicia Greated as chief executive.

Her achievements include leading the £745 million Newton Fund to enhance the UK’s engagement with emerging economies, and seven years as director of the Research Councils UK in India and China.

KTN said Greated’s global experience will drive its goal of connecting people to accelerate innovation and support competitiveness.

Greated said: “I look forward to building on the important contributions the KTN has already made in stimulating innovation to strengthen the UK economy – ultimately enhancing the lives of those around us.

“In the current climate it is important Scottish firms look outwards and aim to forge international relationships.”

She is also a member of the Scottish Funding Council’s research and knowledge exchange committee, and will be hosting her first event in Scotland in her new role on 9 October.

The session, KTP: Transforming Scottish Business, will showcase the Knowledge Transfer Partnership programme. Greated said it will celebrate “Scotland’s can-do attitude and what we achieve by partnership”.