'Scotland’s youngest chief executive' eyes growth

Nine-year-old chief executive Molly Rose McLean is looking to add further stockists for her lemonade drink.

The young entrepreneur, who is thought to be the youngest CEO in Scotland, launched Molly Rose Drinks in November 2018.

After running a successful lemonade stand, her soft drink is now available in bottles, made in small batches and she donates 10 per cent of her profits to Jigsaw Children’s Hospice.

The original flavour, lemonade with a hint of vanilla, has been joined by a newly launched variant, lemonade with a hint of strawberry.

McLean, who was invited to be a guest speaker at the Scottish Enterprise annual conference in June and delivered her speech to more than 1,500 people at the Armadillo in Glasgow, met with Nicola Sturgeon earlier this week.

The First Minister said: "Molly Rose’s story is truly inspiring and I hope her achievements at such a young age will inspire other entrepreneurs to follow their dreams and set up their own business."

McLean said: "It was a great day and it was great to meet the First Minister. She made me feel very welcome and it was great to see the Parliament."

Molly Rose Drinks are stocked at the Born in Borders outlet in Edinburgh and throughout 22 stockists in Dumfries & Galloway and Cumbria. She is looking for other opportunities to stock her lemonade.