Scotland’s largest ports operator eyes plans for major 'green port' on Firth of Forth

Forth Ports which owns seven Scottish ports on the east coast, said it had “intimated” to the Scottish Government that it will submit a proposal for a green port encompassing key facilities along the north and south shores of the Forth and at Edinburgh Airport.

The Government has invited expressions of interest for the creation of a green port – a large, zoned area within which operators and businesses can benefit from a package of financial and customs incentives in an effort to attract inward investment.

Forth Ports, which has been a port operator for more than 50 years, proposes that its green port will encompass “strategic” locations along the Forth estuary, including Grangemouth and the Port of Leith, where the firm announced in May that it plans to create a £40 million renewable energy hub.

CGI image showing proposed outer berth at the Port of Leith with floating foundation and offshore wind turbine which is part of the Leith Renewables Hub announced in May.

Bosses are currently evaluating sites in Fife along the north shore of the Forth from Longannet to Rosyth. Edinburgh Airport is also expected to feature for its international connectivity.

Chief executive Charles Hammond said: “Our interest in creating a Firth of Forth green port is underpinned by our belief in the government policy behind it to create economic zones for investment and regeneration and we are committed to supporting the development of this green port policy.

“The Firth of Forth, spanning from central Scotland to the country’s east coast, is the critical engine for Scotland’s economic recovery. The creation of the Firth of Forth green port will encourage greater inclusive growth, fair work practices and help deliver Scotland’s net zero economy.”

He added: “We are starting to see investment and regeneration benefits since the Thames Freeport announcement earlier this year and we believe it is as important that Scotland’s main industrial and business area sees similar benefits in a similar timescale. This would support the transition to net zero and at the same time, create good quality green industrial employment.”

Thames Freeport was announced by the UK government as one of the UK’s new freeports in March.

