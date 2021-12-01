ScotRail to review policies around e-scooters after shock fires at stations
ScotRail is set to undertake an industry-wide review after serious concerns were raised about the safety of taking e-scooters on trains.
Company bosses took the decision to review its policies around e-scooters after reports of the vehicles having caught fire in train stations.
Last month, passengers had to abandon a service at Parsons Green station in west London after an e-scooter caught fire then continued to burn on the platform. Following this incident, the transport union TSSA said that e-scooters posed a "significant threat" to the public and rail staff.
And yesterday, the Evening News told of how East Lothian man Paul Nixon was removed from a train due to the fact he was carrying an e-scooter.
Mr Nixon was left ‘absolutely livid’ and said he did not believe that e-scooters posed any greater risk to safety than electric bikes or wheelchairs.
The 43-year-old general manager said: “I am aware that some owners "tune" their e-scooters or modify them and I would argue that these may pose a greater risk, but one which has been purchased by a reputable company and has been well maintained should be fine.
“Given that e-scooters are sold legally and are licensed to be sold in this country, I do not see them posing any greater risk than any other battery-operated mode of transport, for example electric bikes and electric wheelchairs.”
But bosses at ScotRail, which does not currently have any policy in place which either prohibits or allows e-scooters on their trains, are now asking passengers to refrain from carrying the scooters on trains until a full health and safety review can take place.
In cases when a passenger must travel with an e-scooter, the train line has asked that they stay stored in the luggage hold throughout the journey.
Speaking to the Evening News, a spokesperson from ScotRail said: “Following recent cases of e-scooters causing fire on public transport in London, an industry wide review on the carriage of e-scooters is required.
“Until further guidance can be issued, we would ask customers to avoid carrying e-scooters on board our trains. If a customer does need to travel with an e-scooter in the meantime, it must be folded for the entirety of their journey.”