Scots start-ups offered free training on how to grow export sales at Amazon 'bootcamp'

The event, due to be held on October 26 by Enterprise Nation, in partnership with Amazon and Scottish Enterprise, is part of the Amazon Small Business Accelerator - a series of exporting bootcamps following the success of a major support package for UK small businesses and start-ups founded by the online giant and Enterprise Nation.

The accelerator is said to have already helped more than 12,000 Scottish start-ups and small businesses to build digital skills during the pandemic, with more than half of these firms planning to increase investment in digital infrastructure over the next year.

This month’s event, Exporting for Businesses in Scotland, will see attendees offered up to four hours of free training and support on how to navigate current exporting challenges. It will also cover how small businesses can use marketing and brand tools on Amazon.

Some 3,000 Scottish small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) now sell professionally via the online retailer, with around 450 in Edinburgh generating £20 million in export sales in 2020, and 600 in Glasgow reaching £19.5m last year, according to Amazon.

Graeme Smith, managing director, Amazon Development Centre Scotland (ADCS), said: “Amazon is proud to be working with Enterprise Nation and Scottish Development International (SDI) to deliver free education to business owners and entrepreneurs in helping them to go global online.

“Through these events small businesses will be equipped with the tools, knowledge and support they need to establish a successful online operation and reach customers around the world.”

Emma Jones, head of Enterprise Nation, added: “Exporting and going global is clearly a huge topic for small businesses and as they tackle new transition-related responsibilities for the first time, free bootcamps like these are vital to ensure we can help guide firms through these challenges.

“Scotland’s start-up appetite has not been dimmed and remains as strong, if not stronger, than ever. What is clear however, is that the demand for early-stage support and guidance on everything from what to include in a business plan, to how to export to the US and new markets has exploded.”

