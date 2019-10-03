Scottish life sciences set for global boost from EICC and BioQuarter tie-up

The Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) is partnering with bioscience community Edinburgh BioQuarter to raise the global profile of the Scottish life sciences sector.

The tie-up aims to bring more medicine and life sciences conferences to the capital, while also building its pipeline of innovative companies.

EICC and Edinburgh BioQuarter will jointly host the EICC Live "The Future of Healthcare" event, which is set to feature prominent players from Scotland’s life sciences and innovation sectors.

Keynote speakers will include: Jamie Coleman, founder and chair of CodeBase and co-founder and chief operating officer of immuno oncology drug discovery company UltraHuman; University of Edinburgh postdoctoral research scientist Catherine Stables; and Edinburgh Medical School’s chair of molecular imaging and healthcare technology Kev Dhaliwal.

'Shop window to the city'

Edinburgh BioQuarter’s Anna Stamp said: "We view this partnership as a shop window to the city which will help us to position ourselves on the world stage, because we think we have a global proposition in life sciences and healthcare.

"It is great for our community – of resident life sciences companies and budding innovators working at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and University of Edinburgh’s world-class research institutes - to be able to tap in to the events and conferences at the EICC helping them to extend their reach.

“It’s not only about inward investment to the city but also about supporting the cluster within Edinburgh.”

EICC chief Marshall Dallas said: “Building on Scotland’s existing world-class reputation in medicine and life sciences, through the partnership we are aiming to attract more industry companies and associations to the city."

Adam Christie, chief executive of dental tech Calcivis, added: “We really see the benefits of networking and events, especially in terms of business development, and by bringing people together at major conferences in Edinburgh can have a truly positive impact on companies like Calcivis.”