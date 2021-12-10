Scottish outdoor lifestyle brand Meander adds to Edinburgh store with new London emporium

Bosses said the sustainable brand has been readying for some time for the launch of a second shop, to add to its flagship Edinburgh outlet.

The new Spitalfields emporium formally opened its doors this week, offering a “relaxed, community environment”, including coffee and seating area.

Meander is described as a “Scandinavian-inspired” clothing and accessories brand targeting men and women “who take responsibility to the environment seriously”. Up to 95 per cent of the collection is made from natural or recycled materials.

Co-founder Jill Henry said: “I’ve spent a large part of my career in London and the setting is perfect for our character and what we stand for as a brand.

“Spitalfields has a vibrancy and retail offer that appeals to many genres, but importantly those people that enjoy being outdoors and that care about what they’re buying and how it’s made. We are really excited to be here.”

As a member of 1% For The Planet, each year Meander gives back to charities by donating at least 2 per cent of sales, contributing to the likes of NHS Charities Together and the Marine Conservation Society as well as planting trees with Forest Carbon.

Earlier this year, the brand said it was going from pop up to permanent after the success of its concept store on Edinburgh’s upmarket George Street. Henry said the firm had extended its lease on the city centre outlet.

