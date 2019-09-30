Scottish Rugby teams up with Loch Lomond's Cameron House in two-year deal

Cameron House, the five-star resort on Loch Lomond, has been named an official partner of Scottish Rugby.

The two-year deal will see the hotel support all match-day Business Club activities at the newly established Cap & Thistle space in BT Murrayfield’s Scotland Suites.

Former Scotland captain and current business development manager Al Kellock described the hotel as “a renowned Scottish resort with a strong brand awareness across the world”.

The Business Club initiative aims to "inspire business beyond the 80 minutes". It consists of 20 influential firms across Scotland and offers the opportunity to promote their own brand while enhancing their association with Scottish Rugby.

Andy Roger, resort director of Cameron House, said: “It’s a great privilege to extend our partnership with Scottish Rugby, building on our longstanding collaboration with Glasgow Warriors.

“The Scottish Business Club has been a remarkably successful innovation and we feel privileged to become title sponsor, helping it grow and prosper in the years ahead and putting something back into the game that we all love.

"By bringing together our two organisations, we’re very confident that we can take the Murrayfield hospitality experience to an even higher level, and we have exciting plans which will be unveiled in due course.

"As well as working hard on the reopening of Cameron House Hotel next year, we will also be transforming the newly established Cap & Thistle with touches of five-star luxury for Business Club members and their guests.”