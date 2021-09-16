Prominent internet providers appear to be down across east central Scotland.

There are reports that both Sky internet and Now TV internet are down across the east of the country.

Downdetector is showing large scale reports that both providers are currently out.

Website Fing suggests that the outages are focused around Edinburgh, Falkirk, Dunfermline, Armadale and Kircaldy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky internet: Prominent wifi providers down across east central Scotland

There are more moderate outages in Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Glasgow, though not as widespread.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.