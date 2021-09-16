Sky internet and Now TV: Prominent wifi providers down across east central Scotland
Prominent internet providers appear to be down across east central Scotland.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 12:48 pm
Updated
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 1:14 pm
There are reports that both Sky internet and Now TV internet are down across the east of the country.
Downdetector is showing large scale reports that both providers are currently out.
Website Fing suggests that the outages are focused around Edinburgh, Falkirk, Dunfermline, Armadale and Kircaldy.
There are more moderate outages in Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Glasgow, though not as widespread.
