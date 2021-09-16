Sky internet, Now TV and BT: Prominent wifi providers down across east central Scotland

Prominent internet providers appear to be down across east central Scotland.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 12:48 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th September 2021, 3:19 pm

There are reports that Sky internet, Now TV and BT internet are down across the east of the country.

Downdetector is showing large scale reports that all providers are currently out.

Website Fing suggests that the outages are focused around Edinburgh, Falkirk, Dunfermline, Armadale and Kirkcaldy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sky internet: Prominent wifi providers down across east central Scotland

There are more moderate outages in Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Glasgow, though not as widespread.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh police chase: Helicopter hunts suspects who fled officers and abandone...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

ScotlandSky