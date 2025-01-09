South of Scotland Destination Alliance names preferred EV charging partner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The leading electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint operator for the hospitality and leisure sectors in the UK has been appointed as the preferred EV charging provider for the South of Scotland Destination Alliance (SSDA).

This strategic partnership with RAW Charging underscores a shared commitment to sustainability and enhancing visitor experiences across the South of Scotland.

The SSDA currently has 711 members, including a number in and around Edinburgh, and through this collaboration, tailored EV charging solutions from RAW Charging will be available to all SSDA member businesses. This will include charging options that integrate seamlessly with the unique characteristics of each location.

David Hope-Jones, CEO of SSDA, added: “We're delighted to have this partnership with RAW Charging as we see them as one of the biggest and most trusted names in E-charging installation. The South of Scotland is committed to responsible tourism and net zero. As predominantly a self-drive destination, it's vital that we have the EV charging network of tomorrow, today.

"Listening to businesses, we know that installing EV-chargers can be a difficult, uncertain and expensive process. This is why this partnership is so valuable for our visitor economy: it gives businesses a quick, easy and trusted route to EV-charger installation."

This initiative reflects the growing importance of sustainable travel, with a significant number of visitors seeking eco-friendly options during their journeys.

Jason Simpson, CEO of RAW Charging, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with the South of Scotland Destination Alliance. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver reliable and user-friendly EV charging solutions that support sustainable tourism. Together, we aim to enrich the visitor experience and promote eco-friendly travel across this remarkable region.”

The new preferred partnership with SLH further strengthens RAW Charging’s position in the hospitality industry, alongside existing collaborations with AA Hotel and Hospitality Services and HOSPA, and client partnerships with major brands such as Exclusive Collection, National Trust, Merlin Entertainments, Greene King, and more. RAW Charging is dedicated to supporting these high-end destinations with EV infrastructure that aligns with their commitment to sustainability, convenience, and guest satisfaction.