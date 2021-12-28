St Andrews Brewing Company serves up new beer raising funds for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation

The brewer said that as per its previous rugby release, 38 Year Itch, which celebrated the Scottish Rugby Team’s historic victory at Twickenham, all profits from the sale of the new offering will be donated to the foundation. The company explained that the Mistaken Identity name is a reference to Mr Weir’s defence when he was alleged to have broken curfew on the 1997 Lions Tour to South Africa.

Philip Mackey, St Andrews Brewing Company’s MD, said: “We are delighted to be supporting such a fantastic cause in our own unique way. In what remain challenging times for many people, we hope that Mistaken Identity will bring a little festive cheer and will prove the beer of choice for the opening weekend of the 2022 Six Nations Championships.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brewer says all profits from the new offering will be donated to the charity. Picture: contributed.

The beer firm has been brewing in St Andrews since 2015, also stating that it has recently undergone a significant expansion of such operations in the town. Other charitable causes it supports include the RNLI.

The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation was established in November 2017, just a few months after the rugby star – who earned 61 caps for Scotland – revealed that he had MND, and the charitable organisation says that he has, from the outset, been driven to “help fellow sufferers and seek ways to further research into this as-yet incurable disease”.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.