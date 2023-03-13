Standard Life CEO outlines aim for further M&A after gaining momentum in 2022

The organisation has revealed its results for last year alongside those of FTSE100 parent company Phoenix Group. The latter acquired Standard Life Assurance and Standard Life Europe in 2018, buying the Standard Life brand itself three years later.

Phoenix Group has revealed £1.5 billion of cash generation in 2022, exceeding its £1.3bn-to-£1.4bn target range for the year, although down from the £1.7bn achieved in the previous year.

Edinburgh-based Standard Life – which can trace its roots back to 1825 – has hailed £1.2bn of incremental new business long-term cash generation, up slightly from 2021, while it also revealed £4.8bn of bulk purchase annuity premiums, which it said generated a broadly stable level of incremental new business long-term cash generation, but were down from £5.6bn in the prior year. However, workplace net fund flows increased more than ten times to £2.4bn, with a 53 per cent increase in incremental new business long-term cash generation to £212m.

Edinburgh-based Standard Life – which can trace its roots back to 1825 – has hailed £1.2bn of incremental new business long-term cash generation in 2022. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

The firm also flagged 76 new workplace schemes with an aggregate asset value of about £2bn that will transfer over the next one to two years.

Standard Life chief executive Andy Curran told The Scotsman that 2022 “was an excellent year for us across all of our main financial measures” and said that looking to the rest of 2023 and beyond, “we remain extremely positive about the opportunities for us as a growth business operating under the Standard Life brand” into which further investment is being made.

He also flagged Phoenix Group last year buying Sun Life UK, a closed book UK life insurance company, for £248 million, and he added that it will continue to look at smaller cash-funded merger and acquisition (M&A) deals, in addition to planned organic growth.