The bizarre reason 7 Edinburgh taxi drivers were sent home for wearing ‘inappropriate clothing’

Seven Edinburgh taxi drivers were sent home for wearing ‘inappropriate clothing’ as part of a police and council crackdown near Waverley station.

The official Road Policing Scotland twitter account has provided a breakdown of the offences in what they have called a “taxi/private hire initative.”

Among them are seven drivers who were sent home to change for wearing inappropriate clothing.

A police spokeswoman has confirmed this was because they were not wearing collared tops or dress trousers.

Details of the dress code for taxi drivers in the capital have been asked for.

The full list of offences posted on twitter today are as follows:

- 40 vehicles stopped

- 7 drivers sent home to change for wearing inappropriate clothing

- 5 red prohibition labels issued (mechanical issues)

- 1 crossing offence report

- 1 ranking offence report

- 9 vehicle defect tickets

Police were unable to provide a breakdown of how many were taxi drivers or private hire drivers.

