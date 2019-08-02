The George Hotel returns to Edinburgh

George Street’s best known hotel is undergoing a revamp as it is taken over by InterContinental Hotel Group, 14 years since it last owned the established hotel group.

Led by General Manager Andreas Maszcyzk who has spent 20 years with the hotel group, there is huge ambition to make InterContinental’s only hotel in Scotland a cut above the rest.

“I’m proud and humbled to have this project and to rebrand for not only a luxury company but bring the hotel back where it should be,” said Andreas, “There’s so much history and heritage, it is an institution. It is an honour for me. The George is back!”

The ongoing refurbishment has seen the lobby shift and introduce a doorman, the rooms have been redesigned and have had air conditioning added and the whole culture of the hotel change.



Andreas added: “Rome wasn’t built in a day, so it’s all going through a progression. The most important thing for our employees is to anticipate the guests needs and to be one step ahead of them.

“We want to make them feel special and we want for them to go home and remember us and be able to tell the story.



“The foundation of the hotel is my great employees and I want to bring hospitality back as something to be proud and give opportunity to people with their heart in the right place in hospitality and give them room to grow.”



The hotel is retaining the heritage of the former home of the Caledonian Insurance Company and is bringing the George Hotel back to its rightful home.