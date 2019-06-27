These are all the Lothian Buses services that are changing in July

Starting 14 July, Lothian Buses will be making changes to many of its services.

From new services, different routes and updated timetables, this is all the information you need to know about the buses and their changes.

Route and timetable changes

1: Due to the removal of Easter Road roundabout, the 1 will be extended down into Leith links. The revised timetable is to improve reliability.

15/X15: Revised route and timetable with all buses now operating as X15 between Penicuik Deanburn and Waterloo Place. The section of route from the City Centre to Lochend is withdrawn due to customer usage. The Saturday service is withdrawn, but on public holidays, a special service will operate.

30: Minor route change in Stoneybank with Stonebank Crescent no longer being served in order to reduce journey times and improve reliability. Prentice Service 111 will continue to link this area of Stoneybank with Musselburgh.

33: Revised route, with the service now terminating at Sheriffhall. The section of route between Sheriffhall and Gorebridge will be replaced by a new service 48. At the Baberton end of the route, a new terminal point will be introduced on Clovenstone Road. This will provide new links from Westburn/Baberton to the Healthy Living Centre at Wester Hailes.

X33: Revised timetable with additional journeys introduced at peak periods. Route extended to start and also terminate at Newtongrange via The Bryans to compensate the curtailment of service 33.

38: Revised route on Saturday with buses now serving Craigleith Retail Park. Minor changes to the Monday to Friday morning peak timetable.

Revised timetable

10: In the evening, one bus per hour will serve Bonaly and one bus per hour will serve Torphin.

12: New timetable with peak frequency reduced on Monday to Saturday.

19: Sunday daytime frequency reduced from every 20 minutes to every 30 minutes.

21: On Saturday, the frequency between Lochend and Royal Infirmary is reduced from every 15 minutes to every 30 minutes, with journeys operating from Clovenstone to Lochend roundabout only during the day (maintaining a 15 minute frequency between Broomhouse and Lochend).

On Sundays, the service will now operate every 30 minutes from Clovenstone to Royal Infirmary. Journeys between the Gyle Centre and Duke Street will no longer run due to the removal of Easter Road roundabout.

26: Monday to Friday timetable has been revised. Sunday daytime frequency will be reduced from every 10 minutes to every 15 minutes, coordinated with services 12 and 31 on Corstorphine Road and an improved Service 124 between Musselburgh and the City Centre.

29: Earlier and later journeys to and from Gorebridge to compensate for the curtailment of service 33.

31: New timetable and a reduction in peak frequency on Mondays to Fridays.

41: Improved timetable to accommodate extra passengers to and from King’s Buildings.

43/X43: The revised timetable will have some early morning journeys from the City to Queensferry and evening journeys from Queensferry to the City no longer in operation. On Mondays to Fridays, the afternoon peak timetable is revised.

Skylink 200: Revised holiday service means that the 200 will operate a weekday service on main bank holidays.

Skylink 300: New early morning and late evening journeys to and from Edinburgh Airport. Revised Monday to Friday peak timetable and a revised holiday timetable providing a weekday service on main bank holidays.

Skylink 400: New early morning and late evening journeys to and from Edinburgh Airport and Fort Kinnaird. The revised timetable is to improve reliability and a revised holiday timetables provides a weekday service on main bank holidays.

New services

N43: New night service from City Centre to Queensferry, every night at 00:10.

48: New service between Gorebridge and Fort Kinnaird via Newtongrange, Mayfield, Dalkeith and Royal Infirmary partially replacing service 33 in Midlothian. It will operate every 20 minutes Monday to Saturday, and every 30 minutes in the evenings and Sundays. This service will provide new direct links to Fort Kinnaird for the people of Midlothian.

More capacity

X37: Additional morning journey from Penicuik to provide extra capacity.

49: Now operated with doubler-decker vehicles to increase the capacity. Also minor timetable changes to improve reliability.