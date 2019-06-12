These are six new bars and restaurants coming to Edinburgh in 2019
A city of food lovers and cocktail drinkers, Edinburgh boasts a huge range of different foods on offer from around the world - there’s guaranteed to be something for everyone.
This is a roundup of new bars and restaurants opening in Edinburgh this year that you should be looking forward to.
1. Tattu
Tattu is an award winning upmarket contemporary Chinese restaurant that's set to open in late spring of 2019 in St. Andrews Square. They mix traditional flavours with modern cooking and strive to provide a five star experience
The Neapolitan sourdough pizza specialists has brand new restaurant coming to St Andrew Square. Featuring traditional ingredients that have been sourced from suppliers in Italy and the UK, and starting from 5, what's not to love?
Coming to 15 Dalry Road this month, is Pho Viet is from the same people behind Vietnam House on Grove Street. Focusing on big and fresh flavours, Pho Viet is going to fulfil all your pho needs, a popular street food in Vietnam.
Taking over the former Gin 71/ La Tasca premises on South Charlotte Street we have Tommy Banglacafe slated for a July launch. Reportedly a tapas style small plates menu, Tommy Banglacafe will have a focus on classic Bengali dishes