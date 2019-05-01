These are the reasons Edinburgh taxi drivers were rapped by police in Waverley crackdown

Have your say

Taxi drivers in Edinburgh have been rapped by police in a new crackdown near Waverley train station.

The official Road Policing Scotland twitter account has provided a breakdown of the offences in what they have called a “taxi/private hire initative.”

- 40 vehicles stopped

- 7 drivers sent home to change for wearing inappropriate clothing

- 5 red prohibition labels issued

- 1 crossing offence report

- 1 ranking offence report

- 9 vehicle defect tickets

