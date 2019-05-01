These are the reasons Edinburgh taxi drivers were rapped by police in Waverley crackdown

Taxi drivers in Edinburgh have been rapped by police in a new crackdown near Waverley train station.
The official Road Policing Scotland twitter account has provided a breakdown of the offences in what they have called a “taxi/private hire initative.”
- 40 vehicles stopped
- 7 drivers sent home to change for wearing inappropriate clothing
- 5 red prohibition labels issued
- 1 crossing offence report
- 1 ranking offence report
- 9 vehicle defect tickets
