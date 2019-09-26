This Edinburgh start-up hopes to use gravity to harness energy storage

An Edinburgh start-up that has developed energy storage technology utilising gravity is heading to Holland to compete for a major European prize.

Gravitricity’s technology uses gravity to store large amounts of energy in purpose-built shafts.

The idea has caught the eye of the New Energy Challenge – an international start-up competition funded by oil major Shell and others – which aims to find energy technologies of the future.

The capital firm is to pitch its concept in front of a panel of judges in a bid to win the €100,000 (£89,000) prize.

Managing director Charlie Blair said: “We are up against six other firms and we expect the competition will be intense.

“There were over 300 entries initially and now we are in the final straight. This weekend we’ll begin with a few days of coaching and workshops in Delft before we showcase our project to a jury of experts in Amsterdam.

“We will know by the end of next week if we have won,” he added.