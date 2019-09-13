This historic Edinburgh boutique hotel has hit the market at £2 million

A small boutique hotel in the heart of Edinburgh has been put up for sale for about £2 million.

No 11, which is located on Brunswick Street, close to Calton Hill, has been brought to the market through business property adviser Christie & Co.

The hotel comprises ten en-suite bedrooms, a brasserie restaurant with 26 covers and private gardens. Commissioned by the renowned Scottish architect William Playfair, No 11 Brunswick Street was completed in 1822 and the first owner was Lady Francis Erskine, the eldest daughter of the Earl of Mar.

In 1991, after 60 years as a regimental club, the building was converted into a hotel.

Stuart Drysdale, director at Christie & Co’s Edinburgh Office, said: “The hotel would be perfect as an owner-occupier lifestyle business or alternatively would make an excellent addition to a boutique hotel portfolio. The sale allows the owners to move forwards with their retirement plans.”

It is on the market at offers of £1.95m for the freehold going concern.