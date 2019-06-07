This is how to find out what Instagram thinks your interests are

Have you ever wondered how Instagram decides what to advertise to you on your feed?

You can easily find out Instagram thinks your interests are - but be warned, the results might be wildly off base.

How to find out?

When you’re on the Instagram app you’ll want to:

- Open your setting which can be found by tapping on the three horizontal lines on the top right of your profile, settings will be on the bottom of this menu

- After selecting settings, you’ll want to open the ‘security’ tab

- Within the security tab, open the ‘access data’ option under the data and history category

- Scroll to the very bottom and you’ll see the ‘ads’ option which lets you view your ads interests

Now you can see what Instagram thinks you’re interested in - but according to a lot of people, the results are pretty inaccurate.

Some reactions

Taking to Twitter, users have been discussing their results and how strange they are.

One wrote, “Okay, instagram has made some truly wild assumptions about what my interests are.”

Another said, “Some of them are accurate some of them are... what?”

“Hahahahaha just found my Instagram ad interests and this is ridiculous. I hate the idea of marathons, antiques, and baby-led weaning,” wrote another upon viewing the results.

Instagram got at least one thing right with another user writing, “Cannot stop lolling over some of the ad interests Instagram‘s trapped for me. At least it’s correct on the gluten bit.”

How does Instagram decide what I like?

On Instagram’s help page, they explain that the app wants to “show you ads from businesses that are relevant to you”.

They do this by using information about your activity on Instagram and Facebook (Facebook owns Instagram) and also third-party sites and apps you’re using.

“For example, you might see ads based on the people you follow and things you like on Instagram, your information and interests on Facebook (if you have a Facebook account), and the websites and apps you visit,” explained Instagram.