Thomas & Adamson sees 'significant shift in occupier requirements' amid return to office

The firm said it was committed to delivering more than two million square feet of office space as demand for prime accommodation continues.

This includes Osborne+Co’s One Central development in Glasgow that on completion will become JP Morgan and Chase’s European tech hub, creating some 270,000 sq ft of Grade A office space across 13 floors.

In Edinburgh, the firm is providing cost management services on Baillie Gifford’s 280,000 sq ft, eight-floor office space, located at The Haymarket development in the city’s west end. The four-acre site is undergoing a major redevelopment by Qmile Group.

Key projects in London include the development of a new-build office for Crawley Borough Council. The joint venture between the council and Westrock also includes the creation of a district heating network.

John McGuire, partner at T&A, said: “As we see staff return to a physical workplace – whether that be in full or part time capacity – it is evident that there has been a significant shift in occupier requirements which has helped drive a robust stream of new business opportunities.

“Although the past 18 months have been challenging, we are encouraged by the significant increase in activity levels as organisations reimagine what they want their office place to look and feel like.

“Despite the increase in remote working, a physical location is still imperative to enable staff collaboration and is also critical to many firms’ corporate identities.”

He added: “Clients are looking to create new innovative environments which encourage employees to balance the flexibility of working from home with the benefits of a collaborative office environment.

“This, coupled with the requirement to provide first-class facilities which promote positive health and wellbeing, has accelerated modern day office space which I predict will continue to gather momentum as we place a greater importance on the environments in which we work.”

Last year, T&A upgraded its Edinburgh and Glasgow hubs in response to the changing priorities of occupiers.

