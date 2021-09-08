Trendy burger chain poised to open restaurant in West Lothian’s largest shopping centre

The restaurant is due to open next week in Livingston’s The Centre, joining a range of existing food and beverage operators including Wagamama, Nando’s and Harvester.

The latest opening is part of the firm’s ongoing expansion in Scotland and the UK.

Five Guys was established in 1986 by the Murrell family in Virginia and launched in the UK in 2013, opening in Covent Garden, London on July 4 - US Independence Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Livingston's The Centre, which covers some 856,000 square feet and houses 160 units, is one of the largest regional shopping centres in Britain. Picture: Greg Macvean

The Centre, which covers some 856,000 square feet and houses 160 units, is one of the largest regional shopping centres in Britain.

Paul Hamilton, brand and customer director at Five Guys, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening a new restaurant in the heart of Livingston and we look forward to welcoming customers to enjoy a delicious burger and fries.”

Sharon Bloodworth, director of retail asset management at landlord Hines, said: “Five Guys is one of the world’s best-loved restaurant chains, and following immense growth in recent years has become one of the most popular food and drink brands in the UK.

“It’s great to be able to add another high profile brand name to our restaurant line-up and to enhance our customers’ choice of eatery.

“The Centre continues to attract international retailers and food and beverage operators and the securing of Five Guys demonstrates The Centre’s place in the Scottish retail market.”

Property agencies Savills and EYCO acted for the landlord in the transaction.

A message from the Editor: