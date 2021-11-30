TSB: Which Scottish branches are among 70 closing down across the UK?

Blaming a switch to online banking, Edinburgh headquartered TSB said that it would have 220 branches left at the end of June 2022, compared to 290 today.

It will still have the country’s seventh largest branch network.

TSB said that it will mean 150 fewer roles but that all staff who work at the closing branches will be offered alternative roles at the bank.

TSB is closing another nine branches in Scotland.

It is two years since TSB set out a plan to scale back its branch network but the shift to digital banking has accelerated during the pandemic as customers have been stuck at home.

Nine in 10 transactions are now done online, and 90% of mortgage appointments are video calls, TSB said, as it outlined the business reason for the decision.

There is “no prospect of branch transactions returning to pre-Covid levels”, the bank said.

There is a Post Office or a free-to-use cash point within a mile of every branch that is set to close.

TSB chief customer officer Robin Bulloch said: “Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future.

“These changes allow us to maintain an extensive branch presence across the country.

“They are accompanied by a significant investment programme to upgrade branches to better suit customer needs.

“And, where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch, we will introduce more ‘pop-up’ services in communities.”

The branches closing are at Strathmartine Road, Dundee, Bridge Street, Ellon, East High Street, Forfar, High Street, Forres, High Street, Fort William, Alexandra Street, Kirkintilloch, Bannatyne Street, Lanark, Castle Street, Stranraer, and Traill Street, Thurso.

All of the affected branches will serve their last customers in April 2022.

There will be pop-up branches in Fort William, Stranraer and Thurso were customers can make payments, receive help and advice with products and services while accessing cash from the Post Office and assistance with bereavements.

