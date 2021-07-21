Wealth manager Cazenove Capital scales up with Edinburgh office move and key hire

The firm, part of Schroders Group, announced a move to larger offices in the capital as it appointed James Burley as a portfolio director in Edinburgh

He joins the business with over 14 years’ experience of providing strategic planning and investment management advice to entrepreneurs, business owners and wealthy families. Burley joins from Kleinwort Hambros in Edinburgh, bringing the number of wealth management professionals in the Cazenove team to 12, led by Bob Hair.

The latest Scottish appointment follows five strategic hires across the Midlands and north west of England, announced in January, as part of the firm’s strategy to provide more regional clients with access to “personalised local service”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the firm's growth strategy, Cazenove Capital’s Edinburgh team has moved to a new office, at 24-25 Charlotte Square.

As part of the growth strategy, Cazenove Capital’s Edinburgh team has moved to a new office, at 24-25 Charlotte Square. Bosses said the move builds on the firm’s “heritage in the city” where it has been present for 29 years, with entrepreneurs and business owners accounting for the most significant proportion of its Scottish client base.

The new base will provide a “larger and more sustainable working environment” and includes a “club room” designed as an informal meeting space, to be utilised by clients on a drop-in basis. Hybrid working technologies have also been incorporated, “facilitating the flexible post-pandemic ways of working adopted by clients and businesses alike”, the firm added.

The Edinburgh team supports a wide range of private clients, charity and corporate investors.

Hair, wealth planning director and head of Edinburgh office, said: “Scotland is home to a vibrant and diverse group of individuals, families, entrepreneurs and businesses requiring wealth management support, who continue to seek out our investment insight and personalised approach to wealth management.

“Each of our clients has unique individual requirements, so working with people they trust and who share their long-term goals and visions is a common ambition.

“Our team has a strong track record of servicing clients in Edinburgh for almost three decades, and I’m delighted to welcome James as we continue to grow and attract top industry talent.

“We look forward to working closely with him and to drawing on his experience in our drive to preserve, grow and protect wealth for more individuals, entrepreneurs, business owners and families across Scotland.”

Mary-Anne Daly, chief executive at Cazenove Capital, which has some £72 billion of assets under management, said: “The expansion of the Edinburgh office is central to our UK regional growth strategy, to combine deep global investment expertise with local understanding. Attracting high-calibre talented professionals is central to this strategy and is a testament to the culture and reputation of the firm.”

Karan Sejpal, team head responsible for business’ owners and entrepreneurs, and the UK regions, added: “The UK is home to a growing number of successful business owners and entrepreneurs. Scotland in particular hosts a great number of exciting businesses, across many different sectors. Over the past three years, Scotland has seen the founding of circa 30,000 new businesses.”

A message from the Editor: