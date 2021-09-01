Supplies of Carling and Coors beer have become the latest casualty of the UK’s major supply chain issues, with some Wetherspoon venues not receiving planned deliveries.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.

JD Weatherspoon are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors.

“We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue.”

Meanehile, nearly two thirds of UK chief executives have seen their supply chains come under strain during the pandemic, while bosses globally now fear supply disruption as one of the biggest risks to growth, a survey has revealed.

A worldwide survey of chief executives by KPMG found supply chain risk is one of the three biggest business challenges, alongside cyber security and environmental and climate issues.

It showed that bosses in sectors that produce goods – such as consumer and retail, manufacturing and automotive – consider supply chain problems as their main threat to growth.

The findings come amid a mounting supply chain crisis in the UK, caused by a lorry driver shortage, the pandemic and Brexit.

The problems are leaving supermarket shelves increasingly bare and impacting sectors from retail and restaurants to house building and DIY.

The KPMG 2021 CEO Outlook showed 56% of chief executives globally – including 59% in the UK – say their business supply chain has been under increased stress since the start of the Covid-19 crisis.

