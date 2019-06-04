WhatsApp new features: interactive buttons, photo albums and changing your number

New features coming with the next WhatsApp update have been unveiled.

One addition to the popular messaging app is the introduction of a new way to communicate, using interactive buttons.

Interactive buttons

While details of the interactive buttons are still underwraps, the idea is that users will be able to tap on dedicated buttons that perform a specific task within the messaging platform.

The feature is aimed at companies interacting with customers via WhatsApp, so you might soon be able to make a purchase or arrange a delivery through the tap of a button.

Other changes?

According to WABetainfo, there are a few other updates and features to keep an eye out for on the next WhatsApp update - these include:

Improving the layout of albums. Currently, when you receive more than one photo in WhatsApp, the app groups them together in an album. The update will change the layout of the album, including how many items there are in it as well.

You’ll no longer be able to download and save someone elses WhatsApp profile picture - this is still available for group chat icons though.

If you go to delete your WhatsApp account, the app will recommend that you change your number instead. This comes off the back of users whose numbers have changed being forced to delete their accounts and then create a new one instead of using the ‘change number’ option.

How to get the update first?

If you want to be the first to check out WhatsApp new features when they become available, you’ll need to take a couple steps to get yourself on the list.

For iPhone

The first step is downloading an app called ‘TestFlight’, which is Apple's official app for downloading test apps.

You can download TestFlight here.

Apple explains, “If you already have the App Store version of the app installed on your device, the beta version of the app will replace that version.

“When you’ve downloaded the beta app, you’ll see an orange dot next to its name that identifies it as a beta.”

After you’ve downloaded TestFlight, you can head to the iPhone WhatsApp beta signup here.

If you get a message saying “beta is full”, it means there is no available spaces for additional testers.

However, spaces free up all the time, so keep checking back to see if there’s extra space.

For Android

Head to the Google Play store on your phone and search for WhatsApp.

Underneath the developer contact details is the option to “become a Beta Tester”.

Click the “I’m in” button, and then “join” to confirm.

Similarly to Apple users, you might see a message stating that “the beta programme for this app is currently full”, but spaces free up all the time, so just keep checking back.