Work on Edinburgh student scheme with 149 beds and gym pushes ahead after contractor appointed

Edinburgh-based developer Glencairn Properties has appointed Graham to manage the design and build of the project in a multi-million-pound contract.

Occupying a corner plot on Montrose Terrace and West Norton Place, the scheme will see the creation of a “characterful building sympathetically designed to reflect the original streetscape that was set out in the 1800s”. It will create a series of student studios with 149 beds in total and “cluster flats”.

The energy-efficient building, on the site of a former petrol station, will be completed with multi-use common areas, laundry facilities, cycle-storage, underground bin facilities, a gym and a community room.

A CGI of the student development scheme in Edinburgh’s Abbeyhill area.

A planning application was approved by City of Edinburgh Council in June 2020 and the scheme is expected to complete in late summer 2023.

Gary Holmes, regional managing director for Graham’s building division, said: “Glencairn Properties has a track record of delivering high-quality homes and we are very pleased to work with their team to deliver the Montrose Terrace scheme as they expand their purpose-built student accommodation portfolio.

“Graham’s expertise across the student accommodation sector will bring a wealth of knowledge to the build. Edinburgh’s world-renowned universities and colleges drive a significant volume of investment within the city, and it is important that there is the correct level of accommodation to match student intake which Montrose Terrace will help to achieve.”

The practice of 56three Architects and Will Rudd Davidson were appointed as the architect and consultant engineer on the scheme respectively.

