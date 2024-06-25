Activists demand HSBC divest from dog deaths

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Lothian Uncaged (ELU) held protests this week at HSBC branches in Edinburgh.The activists claim HSBC supply a vital business loan to Impex Services, a company that transports 2,000 dogs every year to British laboratories, where they are poisoned to death in toxicology studies.

Impex also transports endangered macaques, which are caught in the wild across Africa and East Asia, as well as countless other animals to laboratories.

The dogs transported by Impex are bred by the notorious MBR Acres. MBR is subject to the world’s longest-running anti-vivisection protest camp at its Cambridgeshire facility and has repeatedly been exposed to providing substandard care to the dogs.

Clive Madeiros, BVetMed MRCVS said of MBR Acres; ‘I believe that the way these Beagles are being kept is unlawful because they are being allowed to suffer unnecessarily and the suffering could be avoided … [MBR Acres] appears to be breaching its Codes of Practice and Licensing Conditions:'

Protestors outside HSBC, Hanover Street

ELU are calling on HSBC to join the growing boycott of Impex and MBR Acres and recall its loan to Impex.

Laurie Pycroft from ELU insists this is just the beginning of their campaign: "In 2024, the idea that we are still poisoning dogs to death to test the latest weedkiller is horrifying.