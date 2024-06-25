Edinburgh attraction bans anyone called Willie following Scotland's Euros heartbreak

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Edinburgh Dungeon has banned anyone called Willie, Willy or Willi following Scotland being dumped out of the Euros after a tackle by Hungary defender Willi Orban was deemed not to be a penalty.

The Tartan Army were knocked out by Hungary in last night’s final group stage match, with fans outraged as Stuart Armstrong was denied a penalty after a seemingly blatant foul from Hungary defender Willi Orban.

In an act of vengeance, The Edinburgh Dungeon has subsequently banned all Willies from visiting the attraction until the end of the tournament, with staff stating, “we don’t want Willi anywhere near us!”.

In addition, the team has invited Argentine referee Facundo Tello to pay a visit to the attraction, with Dungeons resident Judge Mental asking for a ‘quick word’ with the ref.

Tello deemed Willi Orban’s ‘foul’ on Stuart Armstrong to not be a penalty in the second-half of Sunday night’s fixture, before Hungary went on to score a dramatic last gasp winner to send Scotland packing without making it out the group stages.

Should the referee take up The Dungeons offer to visit the 17th century courtroom, he may be put on trial and held accountable for crushing the hearts and dreams of an entire nation…

The Edinburgh Dungeon is home to some of the most treacherous rogues in Scottish history, but Willi’s foul and the referees decision to not give the penalty deserves to go down in as another dark moment of Scotland’s past.

Lee Phillips, general manager at The Edinburgh Dungeon, said: “We are all obviously devastated to see Scotland knocked out of the Euros. However, given the circumstances around the blatant penalty, which was not given, we’d like to invite referee Facundo Tello over for a quick chat in the depths of the Dungeon, we promise we’ll let him go.

“We’re also sick of the sight of Willi, so there will be no Willies allowed at The Edinburgh Dungeon until the end of the tournament. Any Willies who try to gain entry will be duly turned away.”

The Edinburgh Dungeon is renowned for giving guests an immersive journey through Edinburgh’s darkest history, so guests will need to brace themselves for the infamous tales inside.