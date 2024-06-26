Edinburgh care homes host sports day for local community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the Olympics fast approaching, three local care homes are limbering up for their very own sporting tournaments.

Care UK’s Cairdean House, on Redford Road, Lauder Lodge, on Wakefield Avenue, and Murrayside, on South Beechwood, will be bringing Paris to Edinburgh as they open their doors for local people to enjoy their own version of the Games.

The events comes as Cairdean House, Lauder Lodge and Murrayside join The Big Care UK Sports Day, which sees over 130 Care UK homes across the UK host sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

At Cairdean House, on Friday 26th July, from 1pm-5pm, guests can soak up the sporting atmosphere and, for those daring to compete, have the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, including egg-and-spoon and obstacle course races and tug of war.

While at Lauder Lodge, on Tuesday 30th July, from 11am-4.30pm, there will be badminton and tennis tournaments, tug of war, and a three-legged race. For lunch, guests can enjoy a French themed menu, followed by an awards ceremony, where they’ll be live entertainment from performer Sarah Laing – sure to get the party started.

At Murrayside, on Friday 26th July, from 2pm-4pm, visitors can participate in darts, balloon tennis, badminton, and a paper plane competition. There will also be an obstacle course and team members will be performing a synchronised swimming routine in the paddling pools.

Kat Barnwell, Home Manager at Cairdean House, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the local community to join our own sporting celebrations.

“We are part of a strong community here in Edinburgh, and days like this are a fantastic way of bringing us all together for a little healthy competition and to celebrate this year’s summer of sport, all while showcasing exactly what life is like here at Cairdean House.”

Anees Riaz, Home Manager at Lauder Lodge, said: “The day not only promises a lot of laughter and enjoyment for all involved, but also is an excellent way for residents to meet and mingle with lots of new faces – and some familiar ones – while keeping active. We can’t wait until kick-off!”

Suzanne Welsh, Home Manager at Murrayside, added: “The Olympics has brought about a fantastic opportunity to rediscover residents’ own sporting history and passion – and we’re keen to share this sporting fever with the local community.

“At Murrayside, we encourage residents to live fulfilling lives through regular activities that improve their physical and mental wellbeing, which is why we can’t wait to host our very own sports day.

“We have some very competitive residents here, and I’m sure there will be quite a few close calls in the hunt for medals. We’re looking forward to crowning the winners this July!”

To find out more about The Big Care UK Sports Day, please visit: careuk.com/care-uk-sports-day

Murrayside, Lauder Lodge and Cairdean House have been specially designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence.

To find out more about Lauder Lodge, please call Richard Annan, on 0131 516 4006, or email [email protected]

For more information about Cairdean House, please call Leona Thomson, on 0131 516 8460, or email [email protected]