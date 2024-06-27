Grange Motors celebrates launch of new Rolls-Royce Edinburgh showroom in style

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grange Motors has officially launched its new Rolls-Royce Edinburgh showroom with a prestigious Champagne and canape reception.

Specially invited guests gathered for the inauguration of the ultra-luxury marque’s flagship premises on Corstorphine Road which have reopened following a multi-million pound refurbishment.

The event, which took place on Thursday 6 June, was attended by Rolls-Royce’s Regional Director UK, Boris Weletzky, and Director of Sales & Brand, Julian Jenkins.

Guests were greeted by the sound of traditional bagpipes as they arrived and were then treated to a selection of dishes prepared by chef Tom Kitchin, owner of the Michelin-starred restaurant, The Kitchin in Leith.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Edinburgh has been operated by Grange, Rolls-Royce’s partner dealer in the region, since 2019. The state-of-the-art showroom features the latest audiovisual technology which provides the ultimate immersive experience in which guests can tailor every detail of their chosen model to their required specification.

The Corstorphine Road premises, whose impressive façade has been restored by specialist stonemasons, also boasts LED technology which showcases the brand’s new global identity, as well as an energy-efficient heating, cooling and ventilation system.

Roddy McAllister, General Manager of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Edinburgh, said: “The official inauguration of our state-of-the-art new showroom in Edinburgh was a fabulous occasion completely befitting of the opulent setting. This is a stunning facility where luxury meets innovation, and it was a real pleasure to welcome guests inside the refurbished facility so they could appreciate the elegant design which perfectly captures the essence of the Rolls-Royce brand.

“Our new Edinburgh dealership features a wealth of innovative new technologies which will provide guests with a truly immersive experience and help to reaffirm Rolls-Royce’s position at the pinnacle of the ultra-luxury car market.”

For more information about Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Edinburgh, visit https://www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com/edinburgh.