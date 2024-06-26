Local opticians raise hundreds for charity in memory of colleague

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An opticians in Musselburgh has raised more than £400 for charity through an in-store fundraising initiative in memory of a beloved former colleague.

Specsavers Musselburgh raised £413.67 for the Sleep Apnoea Trust Association – a patient support charity run mainly by volunteers – in memory of David Wills, a previous employee at the store for more than 10 years.

Dave sadly passed away in January due to an unexpected heart attack. To honour his memory, the store began collecting donations from customers for the charity.

Amy Brolly, optometry director at Specsavers Musselburgh, says: ‘I’m delighted that the people of Musselburgh have shown such generosity for the charity and the amazing work their volunteers do.

Store manager Laura Bonthran and raffle winner Margaret Sutherland

‘The funds raised will help the Sleep Apnoea Trust Association continue their support of patients and their families. I’m sure Dave would be so proud of his local community.’

One of the two lucky winners of a raffle draw to win a pair of designer sunglasses, as a thank you for donating, was Specsavers customer, Margaret Sunderland, who suffers from sleep apnoea herself. Margaret is pictured below collecting her new accessory.

Sleep apnoea is a disorder in which pauses in breathing or periods of shallow breathing during sleep occur more often than normal. Each pause can last for a few seconds to a few minutes and can happen many times a night and is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular mortality and sudden, unexpected deaths.

Specsavers, which also offers a Home Visits service for those unable to visit one of its 1,000 locally-owned stores, provides a range of eye care services that not only maintain people's eye health and vision, but also help detect broader health issues.