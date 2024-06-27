Make 2nds Count announces Samantha Dixon as newly appointed CEO

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Make 2nds Count , a charity dedicated to supporting those affected by secondary (metastatic) breast cancer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Samantha Dixon as its new chief executive officer.

With nearly three decades of experience in the voluntary sector, Samantha’s career has consistently focused on increasing the impact of available services, promoting innovation and addressing inequality, particularly in women's health and wellbeing, and she is committed to amplifying the voices of women with secondary breast cancer, increasing research funding, and improving support services.

"I'm delighted to be joining Make 2nds Count as CEO," said Sam. "I'm keen to ensure that the secondary breast cancer community continues to have a voice, research into trials and treatment lines that are prioritised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s so important to me that high-quality support and information for everyone who is affected by this disease is readily available. I look forward to hearing first-hand from those within and beyond our community to help shape the direction our charity takes in the future, giving real hope to those affected by secondary breast cancer."

Newly appointed CEO of Make 2nds Count, Samantha Dixon

Sam's career in the voluntary sector began in fundraising, culminating in her role as Director of Fundraising for Regions and Countries at The Prince's Trust. She then transitioned to broader leadership roles, including a decade as CEO of various cancer charities.

At Weston Park Cancer Charity, she strategically reshaped the organisation, increased fundraising, and invested in research and clinical trial infrastructure. At Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust, her leadership enhanced service impact and influenced significant policy changes, including the NHS in England's commitment to a cervical cancer elimination strategy.

Sam’s wealth of expertise and passion for championing health and wellbeing initiatives will be key to further progress work for the charity, after the recent announcement of its comprehensive two-year commitment plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam continues: “Secondary breast cancer, also known as metastatic or advanced breast cancer, impacts an estimated 61,000 people across the UK. Despite advancements in medical science, this form of cancer still claims the lives of 1,000 individuals each month. When you consider that this is an average of 31 lives lost every day, it’s clear that much more needs to be done and I am committed to building upon the incredible work that Make 2nds Count has done so far in raising awareness and funding critical research”

"We are thrilled to have Sam join our team," said Professor David Cameron, chair of the board of trustees at Make 2nds Count. "Her extensive experience, dedication to women's health, and innovative leadership will be invaluable as we continue to support those affected by secondary breast cancer and advocate for essential research and treatment advancements.”