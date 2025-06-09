Police appeal after fatal SUV crash in West Lothian

The incident happened just before 18:00 on Friday

A 71-year-old driver has died after his SUV crashed in West Lothian.

Police Scotland said the incident, which involved a Volvo XC90, happened on Blaeberryhill Road at Glenmore, Whitburn, at about 17:55 on Friday.

The man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 74-year-old woman, who was passenger in the vehicle, was taken to hospital to be checked over.

Sgt Jamie Humpage said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and our inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

"I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash who hasn't already spoken to officers to please get in touch."

He also urged anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage to contact officers, external