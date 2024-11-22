Popular Musselburgh venue goes into liquidation
Eskmills is a popular venue that takes bookings and makes most of its money through Weddings as well as Birthdays and their very popular Christmas party nights and Hogmanay parties.
Today some staff and their families announced on social media that the company Hickory went under and all staff are now out of jobs and all bookings gone in a flash
One woman Lorna Highins said 'My Niece works there and it's gone and so is her job without pay'
Mark Millar said 'I know it's never good to hear this kind of thing at any time of the year, but a month before Xmas? And not even informing paid up customers is criminal - Hoping the staff find jobs quickly'
Many more are complaining they all paid up in full for Weddings, Birthdays and Christmas parties.
Eskmills and Hickory have been approached for comment but haven't given a statement during this time.