Popular Musselburgh venue goes into liquidation

By Tim Real
Contributor
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 06:19 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 12:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Eskmills famours for Weddings as well as Christmas and Hogmanay Parties Closes It's Doors and no word to It's customers and bookings.

Eskmills is a popular venue that takes bookings and makes most of its money through Weddings as well as Birthdays and their very popular Christmas party nights and Hogmanay parties.

Today some staff and their families announced on social media that the company Hickory went under and all staff are now out of jobs and all bookings gone in a flash

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One woman Lorna Highins said 'My Niece works there and it's gone and so is her job without pay'

Popular for Weddings as Eskmills Venue Closes It's Doors On Angry Customers.Popular for Weddings as Eskmills Venue Closes It's Doors On Angry Customers.
Popular for Weddings as Eskmills Venue Closes It's Doors On Angry Customers.

Mark Millar said 'I know it's never good to hear this kind of thing at any time of the year, but a month before Xmas? And not even informing paid up customers is criminal - Hoping the staff find jobs quickly'

Many more are complaining they all paid up in full for Weddings, Birthdays and Christmas parties.

Eskmills and Hickory have been approached for comment but haven't given a statement during this time.

Related topics:MusselburghMark Millar
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice