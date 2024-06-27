Salvesen Mindroom Centre announces new chairman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Salvesen Mindroom Centre, a leading charity that champions all forms of neurodiversity and supports all kinds of minds, has appointed investment veteran Ed Troughton as the new chairman of its Board of Trustees.

A former Army officer who has also chaired Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, Ed brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to advancing the mission of Edinburgh-based Mindroom.

Commenting on his appointment, Ed said: “I am absolutely delighted and honoured to have been asked to chair such a wonderful organisation as Mindroom. Neurodiversity affects us all in so many different ways, whether it be directly or indirectly, within our families or at our workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Mindroom has already helped so many individuals and families but there is so much more that can be done. The charity is ideally placed with its ability to call on world leading research from Edinburgh University and I am looking forward immensely to working with an impressive group of Trustees and a talented executive to help improve the lives of so many who are affected by neurodiversity.”

- Newly appointed chairman for Salvesen Mindroom Centre Ed Troughton

With a distinguished professional life spanning almost 40 years in the investment industry, Ed started his career with Barings Asset Management in Hong Kong following a commission with the Royal Hussars.

He has held significant roles in business development and client relations, including an eight-year stint as Managing Director with asset managers BlackRock where he was responsible for institutional relationships and business development across Asia, the UK, and the Middle East.

Alan Thornburrow, CEO of Salvesen Mindroom Centre, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ed as our new chairman. His extensive experience and dedication to our cause will be invaluable as we continue to develop our service and advocacy efforts. Ed’s leadership will be crucial in guiding our strategy and ensuring we make a positive difference in the lives of those we support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed takes over the Chair role from former Chief Executive and Chair of Johnston Carmichael, Sandy Manson, who assumed the role in early 2020. Sandy said, “Salvesen Mindroom has been one of the most impactful and pioneering charities I have had the good fortune to be involved with. The value of Mindroom’s work on neurodiversity is priceless and the opportunities for supporting individuals, families and employers the length and breadth of the country is greater than ever. Ed’s leadership of the existing highly capable team will I know take Mindroom from strength the strength on the next stage of its exciting and impactful journey.