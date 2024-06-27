South Queensferry project manager wins title to be proud of

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Cala Homes project manager from South Queensferry has been awarded a prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National Home Building Council (NHBC).

This is the fourth year in a row that Gavin McCann, Project Manager for Cala Homes (East), has won the accolade.

The annual awards, which launched more than 40 years ago, celebrate outstanding work and commitment to ensuring the highest quality in housebuilding and is one of the most highly regarded accolades in the sector.

Gavin will now go on to the Seal of Excellence stage of the awards, with regional winners then eligible to scoop the national Supreme Award title.

Gavin McCann, Project Manager at Queensferry Heights

Gavin McCann, Project Manager at Cala Homes’ Queensferry Heights development in South Queensferry, said: "Winning the NHBC Pride in the Job Award again is a real honour and a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Queensferry Heights.

“We're all incredibly passionate about delivering high-quality homes for our customers, and this award is a fantastic recognition of that commitment.”

Craig Lynes, Managing Director for Cala Homes (East), said: “The Pride in the Job Quality Award is a real benchmark of excellence in our sector, and we’re so proud of Gavin’s win.

“This is testament to the hard work he carries out on a day-to-day basis, ensuring our site and its teams, including our subcontractor partners, achieve the highest standards for our customers and communities.

“Many congratulations to Gavin and his team, and good luck from everyone at Cala on the next stage of the Pride in the Job process.”

Cala Homes (East) has two flagship developments in South Queensferry – Queensferry Heights and the recently launched Rosebery Wynd – which showcase a range of one-to-five-bedroom homes that suit downsizers to families, first time buyers and professionals alike.

Each of the homes situated in this sought-after area benefit from high specification as standard and premium elements including designer kitchens with integrated appliances. All homes are also designed to be energy efficient and offer low maintenance living.

What’s more, Cala is also preparing to launch a new two-bedroom show apartment at its Queensferry Heights development this July.

The show apartment is set to showcase the specification and prime location afforded by these beautiful apartments, many of which also boast an enviable view of the iconic Forth Bridges.