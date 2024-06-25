Summer just got ‘Fierce’ thanks to new Aldi Scotland beer collaboration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi Scotland is kicking off its Summer Beer Festival with six exclusive new beers, marking the first ever collaboration of its kind between Aberdeen-based Fierce Beer and six craft breweries from across the UK.

Brewed exclusively for Aldi Scotland to celebrate their longstanding partnership of over eight years, ‘Fierce and Friends’ offers beer lovers the chance to try unique new brews, available across all 105 Scottish Aldi stores from Thursday 27 June, while stocks last.

The line-up features a Session Pale Ale in collaboration with William Bros from Alloa, a Belgian Witbier with Scottish Highland brewers Cromarty Brewing Co, and an American IPA made alongside Midlothian’s Stewart Brewing.

While each of the six beers will be brewed at Fierce’s Aberdeen-based brewery, the line up also includes partnerships with three breweries south of the border.

Fierce and Friends

The first is a collaboration with Brew York to create a tangy Guava Sour, a German Chocolate Cake Stout in partnership with Neon Raptor in Nottingham, and a hoppy Double IPA brewed with Leeds-based Northern Monk.

Fierce Beer are a multi-award winning brewery based in Dyce, Aberdeen. From humble beginnings in 2016, when Aldi became their first ever customer, Fierce have grown rapidly to become one of the top five Craft Breweries in Scotland and have a UK-wide reputation for producing some of the best beers in the UK.

Craig Cargill, Sales Manager of Fierce Beer, said: “It’s been incredible to build on the success of the past few Beer Festivals and bring together a brand new range of beers that have been curated, designed, and brewed alongside some of our best friends in the industry! This entire project has been testament to the support Aldi and their customers have given us over the years, so we’re really excited to share these beers with everyone.”

Graham Nicolson, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Scotland, said: “Our Scottish Beer Festival is always a huge hit with customers and this summer’s festival is set to be no exception, with six fantastic new brews from Fierce and Friends.

“I’m proud of the strong partnership we’ve built with Fierce Beer over the years and looking back on when we first championed them in our annual Scottish Beer Festival eight years ago, this year’s collaboration feels like a celebration of our relationship and their growing success.