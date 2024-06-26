TV star Rylan Clark to headline Ladies Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TV and radio personality Rylan Clark has been announced as the star entertainment for the crowds at one of Scotland’s most glamourous summer events.

The Radio 2 DJ and Eurovision commentator will entertain crowds with a memorable DJ set at Musselburgh Racecourse’s Ladies Day.

Rylan said: “I’m so excited to perform for the Ladies Day crowds at Musselburgh Racecourse.

“It's going to be a glamorous day to celebrate in style with your mates and hopefully I can help to bring the perfect party atmosphere for everyone.”

Rylan Clark announced

Aisling Johnston, Head of Marketing at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “Rylan is a real star household name and a lovely person too.

“He’s the perfect mix of glamour, showbiz and humour for Ladies Day and I know that the crowds will go wild for his DJ set. We can’t wait to welcome him to Musselburgh.”

General admission tickets are selling fast, with over half already gone. Adult tickets are currently £55, but act quickly - purchase before July 17th to save £5. After this date, prices will rise to £60.

For the best seats in the house, the VIP Marquee offers racegoers the chance to enjoy the day with a touch of luxury.

Ladies Day

Set inside a hand-crafted sailcloth marquee, racegoers can enjoy a unique dining experience, with a private Champagne reception, high-end grazing buffet and an exclusive VIP afterparty for £350 per person.

Following the success of last year’s Style Awards sponsored by Tigerlily Boutique, this year’s “best dressed” top prize includes an invitation to visit Champagne Pommery in France.

Provided by Pommery, the winner will enjoy two nights at four-star hotel accommodation in Reims, £1,500 spending money.

The racecourse is located only six miles from Edinburgh city centre, and less than two miles from the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass. There are direct transport links and a courtesy bus from Wallyford (connecting to Edinburgh) and Newcraighall (connecting to Galashiels) train stations. For those travelling by car, there is free parking available at the venue.

Gates open at 11:30, with the first race starting at 2:20pm, the last race at 4:50pm, the after-racing party (open to all Ladies Day racegoers) starts at approximately 5.00pm. All race times are provisional and may be subject to change.

Guests can purchase adult tickets now for general admission at £55 per person. Purchase your ticket before 17th July and save £5.00 The next ticket price is £60.00.

Musselburgh is one of Scotland’s most admirable horse racing venues with a history of delivering exceptional race day experiences with stunning surroundings.