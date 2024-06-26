Webster leads expansion of Ralph Sayer estate agency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh-based legal firm Ralph Sayer has launched an expansion of its estate agency division with the appointment of Tzana Webster to head up property sales.

Formerly with Warners and VMH Solicitors in the capital, she joins as Head of Estate Agency after three years in a similar role at Watermans.

Originally from Texas in the United States, she brings significant experience to the position having worked in the Edinburgh estate agency business for 15 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her recruitment is a significant move for the firm which was set up in October 2022 and chief executive Ivan Ralph said: “We have always dealt with large numbers of conveyancing transactions but I have always been keen to grow the estate agency side of the business.

Tzana Webster

“Tzana has come in tasked with growing this area. She is very well known in the industry, knows the business inside out and has some excellent contacts.

“Given the volumes of transactions we have been dealing with, we have always been legal work heavy but bringing in Tzana is part of the drive to build up the estate agency to the next level.

“She will heighten our estate agency profile and I’m confident she will generate a lot of new business. She is the ideal person to take on this role and I look forward to seeing our estate agency division grow with Tzana leading from the front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Part of her role will be business development while ensuring we are providing as good a service to clients as we can.”

Commenting on her appointment, Tzana said: “There is a real family feel about the business and it’s clear they genuinely care not only about each other but the product and client’s experience and that is so refreshing.

“Ivan actually gave me my first job in property at McEwan Fraser Legal when I moved to Scotland from Texas in 2009 so I have known him for some years.

“He had spoken to me about expanding his estate agency and explained this role is much more than just being a valuer with a busy diary: he was looking for someone to help grow the team, look at the systems and processes and streamline everything the company was doing so it was a case of working smarter not harder.