West Lothian man wins prestigious videogames award

A West Lothian man has won a prestigious national award for a videogame developed as a final year university project.

Scott Ewing – who graduated from the BSc Computer Games Development course at University of the West of Scotland (UWS) last year – produced Rope Robot for his dissertation.

The innovative puzzle-platformer has now been recognised with a highly sought-after Gamebridge prize, designed to recognise the best videogames created by students from across the UK.

Rope Robot – which can be played for free via Itch.io – features realistic rope physics and intricate puzzles, which have multiple solutions; allowing players to be creative and to play the game in a way that is unique to them.

Rope Robot was created as a student project

The 27-year-old - who is from Bathgate - said: “I’m really proud to have won this award and I still can’t quite believe it – the competition was of a very high standard.

“Rope Robot wouldn’t exist without UWS – and the guidance I received along the way was incredibly important. I’m incredibly grateful to my lecturers, and to my dissertation supervisor, Dr Marco Gilardi, who encouraged me to be ambitious.”

Scott now plans to develop the game further and release it on Steam.

Dr Marco Gilardi, Research Lead at the UWS Creative Computing Research Group, said: “Scott deserves enormous credit for his achievement, and for developing a remarkable game.

“Rope Robot began as a virtual reality game, but Scott recognised that it worked better as something more traditional – and right throughout the development process, he made changes, gradually refining the game. I look forward to watching its continued development and eventual full release.”

Gavin Baxter, Senior Lecturer in Computer Games Development, added: “It is a great honour for UWS to see students and graduates winning and being nominated for high profile awards like this, and I’m absolutely delighted for Scott who very much deserves this recognition.