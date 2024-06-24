Whisky supertaster Megan Brown announced as guest speaker at Edinburgh business event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former neuroscientist and whisky supertaster Megan Brown, Director of the independent bottler and whisky blending company, Woodrow's of Edinburgh has been announced as the guest speaker at a business networking club in Edinburgh on Thursday, 27th June at Black Ivy Hotel in Bruntsfield

The monthly club has welcomed over 4,000 attendees since it was launched in 2018 by Michelle Brown, of the eponymous PR agency, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, and over 200 guest speakers sharing their entrepreneurial journeys and business insights.

These include eco-entrepreneur and founder of PulpWorks, Paul Tasner from California, Marie Owen, founder of LS Productions, Alice Thompson, co-founder of Social Bite, rugby legend, Scott Hastings, Mike Welsh OBE, CEO of Tirebuyer.com and Chris van der Kuyl CBE, chairman and co-founder of games developer 4J Studios.

This month’s speaker, Megan Brown, founded Woodrow’s of Edinburgh, alongside her partner Woody Tan in 2016, when she was 22, which was initially a trading company, Eastlin Alba, established to export Scottish beverages worldwide.

Megan Brown and Michelle Brown

Overtime, Eastlin Alba began to focus more on whisky and as Megan and Woody’s expertise in the industry grew, this led them to make the decision to launch their own whisky brand, Woodrow’s of Edinburgh in 2022.

The company has released 25 single malt whiskies, including their warehouse blend and is available online and in over 30 stores, bars and hotels, including Milroy’s of Soho, Royal Mile Whiskies and Master of Malt.

At the event, Megan will be talking about the launch and growth of the company, including learnings around building the brand, collaborations, accolades, which include receiving a Bronze Award at the Scotch Whisky Awards and her ‘supertasting’ whisky abilities where she picks up flavours and aromas that others don’t, including the experts.

The aim of the networking club is to help start-ups and growth businesses to share referrals, contacts, ideas and collaborate, and also to support a different charity every year who receive a percentage of ticket sales and marketing support.

This year Love Your Business has partnered with Carers of East Lothian, CoEL, which was founded 26 years ago to provide much-needed support for people who are caring for someone.

The charity was chosen to highlight the role of carers and the support they need, as figures show that three out of five people will become carers at some stage in their lives and one in 10 is already fulfilling some sort of caring role, (Carers Trust).

Previous charities include Make 2nds Count, Support in Mind Scotland, Epilepsy Scotland, Invisible Cities and last year, Fighting Against Cancer Edinburgh.

Michelle said: “I’m delighted to be interviewing the ‘whisky supertaster’ and founder of Woodrow’s of Edinburgh, Megan Brown, at this month’s Love Your Business event, where she will be sharing her story of setting up the business, including major changes along the way, awards and challenges, and her impressive skills as a whisky ‘supertaster’.”

Megan said: “I'm really excited to be the speaker at this month’s Love Your Business networking event and share my story.

“I've been to the event before and it's a great venue to meet fellow business owners and hear unique entrepreneurial stories.”

Tickets for the event on Thursday, 27th June at Black Ivy in Bruntsfield are £20 with 10% of all tickets going to Carers of East Lothian.