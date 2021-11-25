Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals: Best Amazon Black Friday game deals for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox
Here are Amazon UK’s best Black Friday video game deals and discounts for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles – from Far Cry 6 to FIFA 22
Amazon's UK online store has revealed a plethora of discounts and deals on video games for PlayStation 4 and PS5, Xbox One/Series X and Nintendo Switch among its bargains for Black Friday 2021.
Read More
More video game deals from the retail giant may be still to come on blockbuster games such as Call of Duty: Vanguard, but we rounded up the games discounted on Amazon UK for its Black Friday sale so far.
Across PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles are a range of video game deals – with Far Cry 6 Limited Editions, FIFA 22, Elder Scrolls and Just Dance among games on sale for up to 65% off retail prices.
Here are Amazon UK’s Black Friday best video game deals, with all discounts cited according to the retailer.
Amazon’s Black Friday PS5 game deals
Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut - £44.99 (RRP: £69.99) - 36% off
Far Cry 6 Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon UK) - £39.99 (was £54.99) - 27% off
FIFA 22 - £48.99 (RRP: £69.99) - 30% off
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - £44.99 (RRP: £69.99) - 36% off
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition - £44.99 (RRP: £69.99) - 36% off
Returnal - £44.99 (RRP: £69.99) - 36% off
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - £22.99 (was £33.99) - 32% off
Deathloop with Steel Poster (Exclusive to Amazon UK) - £38.99 (was £59.99) - 35% off
Deathloop Deluxe Edition with Steel Poster (Exclusive to Amazon UK) - £49.99 (RRP: £79.99) - 38% off
Death Stranding Director’s Cut - £32.85 (RRP: £42.99) - 24% off
Immortals Fenyx Rising - £15 (was £23.98) - 37% off
Watch Dogs Legion - £17 (was £24.99) - 32% off
Ghostrunner - £18.20 (RRP: £24.99) - 27% off
Star Wars JEDI: Fallen Order - £16.99 (RRP: £44.99) - 62% off
Madden 22 - £38 (RRP: £69.99) - 46% off
Plants vs Zombies: Battle For Neighborville - £13.99 (was £18.55) - 25% off
Outriders with Patch Set (Exclusive to Amazon UK) - £19.99 (Was £27.20) - 27% off
PS5: The essential accessories to ensure you get the most out of your PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch console
Amazon’s Black Friday PS4 game deals
Rider’s Republic Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon UK) - £32.99 (was £57.99) - 43% off
Far Cry 6 Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon UK) - £39.99 (RRP: £57.99) - 31%
Just Dance 2022 - £29.99 (RRP: £49.99) - 40% off
WipEout: Omega Collection - £15.99 (RRP: £29.99) - 47% off
Immortals Fenyx Rising - £15 (RRP: £57.99) - 74% off
Shadow of the Colossus - £16.85 (RRP £29.99) - 44% off
Dayz - £19.99 (RRP £29.99) - 33% off
Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood - £20.00 (RRP: £59.99) - 65% off
Doom 3 VR - £10.99 (RRP: £15.99) - 31% off
Greedfall: Gold Edition - £20.99 (RRP: £34.99) - 40% off
Control Ultimate Edition - £26.20 (RRP: £34.99) - 25% off
FIFA 22 - £37.99 (RRP: £59.99) - 37% off
F1 2021 - £35.00 (RRP: £59.99) - 42% off
Madden 22 - £30 (RRP: £59.99) - 50% off
It Takes Two - £16.99 (RRP: £34.99) - 51% off
Uncharted Collection PlayStation Hits - £7.99 (RRP: £15.99) - 50% off
Amazon’s Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals
FIFA 22 Legacy Edition - £24.40 (RRP: £34.99) - 30% off
Just Dance 2022 - £29.99 (was £42.00) - 29% off
Just Dance 2021 - £21.99 (RRP: £49.99) - 56% off
Lego Harry Potter Collection - £22.99 (RRP: £34.99) - 34% off
Lego Jurassic World - £18.99 (RRP: £34.99) - 46% off
Journey to the Savage Planet - £17.18 (RRP: £24.99) - 31% off
Kingdom Majestic: Limited Edition - £24.99 (RRP: £34.99) - 29% off
Unravel 2 - £16 (RRP: £24.99) - 36% off
Farming Simulator 20 - £24.99 (RRP: £44.99) - 44% off
The LEGO Movie 2 videogame - £21.49 (RRP: £34.99) - 39% off
The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals - great savings on bundles from Morrisons, Amazon and Argos
Amazon’s Black Friday Xbox One/Series X deals
Far Cry Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon UK) - £39.99 (RRP: £57.99) - 31% off
Far Cry Gold - £55.99 (RRP: £84.99) - 34% off
Rider’s Republic Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon UK) - £32.99 (was £57.99) - 43% off
Just Dance 2022 - £29.99 (RRP: £49.99) - 40% off
Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition - £15 (RRP: £24.99) - 40% off
Insurgency Sandstorm - £23.99 (RRP: £34.99) - 31% off
Immortals Fenyx Rising - £15 (RRP: £57.99) - 74% off
Watch Dogs Legion - £17 (RRP: £57.99) - 71% off
Watch Dogs Legion Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon UK) - £19.99 (was £34.99) - 43% off
Riders Republic Gold - £49.99 (RRP: £84.99) - 41% off
Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood - £20.99 (was £49.43) - 58% off
FIFA 22 - £37.99 (RRP: £59.99) - 37% off
UFC 4 - £17 (was £25) - 32% off
Doom Eternal (Xbox One) - £11.99 (was £14.99) - 20% off
You can find all of the deals above and Amazon’s Black Friday game deals in full on Amazon’s UK website.