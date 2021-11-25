Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals: Best Amazon Black Friday game deals for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox (Image credit: Pexels/Canva Pro)

Amazon's UK online store has revealed a plethora of discounts and deals on video games for PlayStation 4 and PS5, Xbox One/Series X and Nintendo Switch among its bargains for Black Friday 2021.

More video game deals from the retail giant may be still to come on blockbuster games such as Call of Duty: Vanguard, but we rounded up the games discounted on Amazon UK for its Black Friday sale so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles are a range of video game deals – with Far Cry 6 Limited Editions, FIFA 22, Elder Scrolls and Just Dance among games on sale for up to 65% off retail prices.

Here are Amazon UK’s Black Friday best video game deals, with all discounts cited according to the retailer.

Amazon’s Black Friday PS5 game deals

Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut - £44.99 (RRP: £69.99) - 36% off

Far Cry 6 Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon UK) - £39.99 (was £54.99) - 27% off

FIFA 22 - £48.99 (RRP: £69.99) - 30% off

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - £44.99 (RRP: £69.99) - 36% off

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition - £44.99 (RRP: £69.99) - 36% off

Returnal - £44.99 (RRP: £69.99) - 36% off

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - £22.99 (was £33.99) - 32% off

Deathloop with Steel Poster (Exclusive to Amazon UK) - £38.99 (was £59.99) - 35% off

Deathloop Deluxe Edition with Steel Poster (Exclusive to Amazon UK) - £49.99 (RRP: £79.99) - 38% off

Death Stranding Director’s Cut - £32.85 (RRP: £42.99) - 24% off

Immortals Fenyx Rising - £15 (was £23.98) - 37% off

Watch Dogs Legion - £17 (was £24.99) - 32% off

Ghostrunner - £18.20 (RRP: £24.99) - 27% off

Star Wars JEDI: Fallen Order - £16.99 (RRP: £44.99) - 62% off

Madden 22 - £38 (RRP: £69.99) - 46% off

Plants vs Zombies: Battle For Neighborville - £13.99 (was £18.55) - 25% off

Outriders with Patch Set (Exclusive to Amazon UK) - £19.99 (Was £27.20) - 27% off

Amazon’s Black Friday PS4 game deals

Rider’s Republic Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon UK) - £32.99 (was £57.99) - 43% off

Far Cry 6 Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon UK) - £39.99 (RRP: £57.99) - 31%

Just Dance 2022 - £29.99 (RRP: £49.99) - 40% off

WipEout: Omega Collection - £15.99 (RRP: £29.99) - 47% off

Immortals Fenyx Rising - £15 (RRP: £57.99) - 74% off

Shadow of the Colossus - £16.85 (RRP £29.99) - 44% off

Dayz - £19.99 (RRP £29.99) - 33% off

Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood - £20.00 (RRP: £59.99) - 65% off

Doom 3 VR - £10.99 (RRP: £15.99) - 31% off

Greedfall: Gold Edition - £20.99 (RRP: £34.99) - 40% off

Control Ultimate Edition - £26.20 (RRP: £34.99) - 25% off

FIFA 22 - £37.99 (RRP: £59.99) - 37% off

F1 2021 - £35.00 (RRP: £59.99) - 42% off

Madden 22 - £30 (RRP: £59.99) - 50% off

It Takes Two - £16.99 (RRP: £34.99) - 51% off

Uncharted Collection PlayStation Hits - £7.99 (RRP: £15.99) - 50% off

Amazon’s Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals

FIFA 22 Legacy Edition - £24.40 (RRP: £34.99) - 30% off

Just Dance 2022 - £29.99 (was £42.00) - 29% off

Just Dance 2021 - £21.99 (RRP: £49.99) - 56% off

Lego Harry Potter Collection - £22.99 (RRP: £34.99) - 34% off

Lego Jurassic World - £18.99 (RRP: £34.99) - 46% off

Journey to the Savage Planet - £17.18 (RRP: £24.99) - 31% off

Kingdom Majestic: Limited Edition - £24.99 (RRP: £34.99) - 29% off

Unravel 2 - £16 (RRP: £24.99) - 36% off

Farming Simulator 20 - £24.99 (RRP: £44.99) - 44% off

The LEGO Movie 2 videogame - £21.49 (RRP: £34.99) - 39% off

Amazon’s Black Friday Xbox One/Series X deals

Far Cry Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon UK) - £39.99 (RRP: £57.99) - 31% off

Far Cry Gold - £55.99 (RRP: £84.99) - 34% off

Rider’s Republic Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon UK) - £32.99 (was £57.99) - 43% off

Just Dance 2022 - £29.99 (RRP: £49.99) - 40% off

Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition - £15 (RRP: £24.99) - 40% off

Insurgency Sandstorm - £23.99 (RRP: £34.99) - 31% off

Immortals Fenyx Rising - £15 (RRP: £57.99) - 74% off

Watch Dogs Legion - £17 (RRP: £57.99) - 71% off

Watch Dogs Legion Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon UK) - £19.99 (was £34.99) - 43% off

Riders Republic Gold - £49.99 (RRP: £84.99) - 41% off

Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood - £20.99 (was £49.43) - 58% off

FIFA 22 - £37.99 (RRP: £59.99) - 37% off

UFC 4 - £17 (was £25) - 32% off

Doom Eternal (Xbox One) - £11.99 (was £14.99) - 20% off

You can find all of the deals above and Amazon’s Black Friday game deals in full on Amazon’s UK website.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.