Among Us was especially popular during lockdown, connecting people with one another through its multiplayer function. Photo: IGDB.

Among Us was one of the big winners of the first lockdown, becoming highly popular among gamers and casual players.

After an initial slow start, by November 2020 the game has 300 million active monthly players.

Among Us is a multiplayer game where up to ten players are tasked with a range of objectives as Crewmates.

Crewmates must work together to find out how the Imposter(s) are. Photo: IGDB.

Up to three of those Crewmates will be Imposters, whose secret job will be to kill all of the Crewmates.

The Crewmates need to survive and either finish their tasks or work out who the Imposters are, making it a game focused on teamwork and information-gathering.

Once they find an Imposter, they can all vote to eject them from the ship.

There are three different maps that are available to play on, depending on the players’ preferences, each with its own set of tasks.

So far, it’s been available to play on most major platforms, including mobile, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Soon, however, Xbox gamers will also be able to try their hand at the game.

Here’s when Among Us will be coming to Xbox and how to play it.

When is Among Us coming to Xbox?

Among Us is coming to Xbox through Xbox Game Pass on December 14th, 2021.

This means it will be able to be played on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

The date was confirmed in late 2020 by the Xbox and Innersloth team.

How to play Among Us on Xbox One

You’ll be able to access Among Us through Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

It's expected that this will be the base version of the game without the extra DLC or additional in-game aesthetics that have popped up in other versions, especially for PC gamers.

On Amazon, the game is listed as costing £27.99 and you can pre-order now for many major retailers if you want a hard copy.

Once you have the hard or soft copy of the game, you simply need to log in, find a network, and start snooping.