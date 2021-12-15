On December 8th, Rockstar Games announced one of its biggest updates yet to GTA V.

Named The Contract, the update involves a new GTA Online story, featuring star from the original story, Franklin Clinton.

Several years on, Franklin has set up F. Clinton and Partner, a “celebrity solutions agency” which provides the elite of Vinewood with solutions to their problems.

Franklin is currently seeking a reliable partner and a high-paying partner.

Another familiar face, Lamar Davis, connects you with him and the story takes off from there.

Here’s how you can get stuck in to the latest update to GTA Online.

When is the GTA V Online The Contract release date?

Franklin makes his return with a brand new story in the latest GTA update. Photo: Rockstar Games.

The Contract went live in an update to GTA Online on December 15th, meaning that it’s playable right now.

The Contract was live at 10am GMT, with the final update bringing the last bits of content came through at 1pm GMT.

What’s included in The Contract update?

Iconic rapper, Dr Dre, is releasing exclusive tracks via GTA's in-game radio stations. Photo: Rockstar Games.

Of course, with GTA V there are always new weapons, new cars, and new locations to explore with any update - and The Contract is no different.

The new weapons that you’ll be able to experiment with are:

- Compact EMP Launcher

- Stun Gun

Plus, the story will take you to these new interior locations:

- The Agency

- The Armory

Get to where you need to go to further Franklin’s story in these new vehicles:

- Enus Jubilee

- Dewbauchee Champion

Dr Dre in The Contract

Another new aspect features a famous face from the real world.

Dr Dre has released a series of exclusive tracks to the in-game radio stations, only available to GTA players.

The iconic rapper even has a mission dedicated to his involvement, with the player needing to find and return his exclusive tracks and return them to their rightful owner.

A GTA-style version of Dr Dre is also available in the game and has been standing front and centre of all the promotional images of The Contract.